2021 Emergency Aid: those born in April can withdraw and transfer the 5th installment from this second | Emergency Assistance

Caixa Econômica Federal (Caixa) releases on Monday (6) the withdrawals and transfers of the fifth installment of the Emergency Aid for the beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família born in April, who received the portion of digital social savings on August 22nd.

The payment of the fifth installment of the aid ended on August 31, both for this public and for those who are part of Bolsa Família.

Payment of the sixth installment starts on September 17th for beneficiaries who are part of Bolsa Família, and on September 21st for the others.

SEE WHO CAN WITHDRAW FROM THIS MONDAY:

workers who are not part of Bolsa Família, born in april

Workers can consult the status of the benefit through the emergency aid application, through the website auxilio.caixa.gov.br or through https://consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br/

To withdraw the money, you must log into the Caixa Tem application, select the option “withdrawal without a card” and “generate withdrawal code”.

Afterwards, the worker must enter the password to view the withdrawal code on the cell phone screen, valid for one hour.

The code must be used for cash withdrawals at branches, lottery units or Caixa Aqui correspondents.

Caixa branches are open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 1 pm. There is no need to get up early or arrive before opening hours. All people seeking assistance during opening hours will be attended to.

The option of using the resources credited to the digital social savings account to make purchases, through the virtual debit card and QR Code, payment of bank slips, water, electricity and telephone bills, among other services, is still available to beneficiaries.

With the Caixa Tem application, functionality for cardless payments is also available at the bank’s approximately 13 thousand lottery units.

payment calendars

See below for payment schedules.

BENEFICIARIES OF BOLSA FAMÍLIA

BENEFICIARIES OUTSIDE THE BOLSA FAMÍLIA

