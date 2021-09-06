7 iPhone notification tips to take advantage of mobile alerts | System Tools

The iPhone (iOS) has several configuration options that make it easy to use notifications received on your mobile. You can, for example, mute notifications from specific apps and block previews to show them only with Face ID or Touch ID. Apple smartphones also allow alerts to be grouped into folders on the lock screen, leaving the view organized and easy to access.

Among other facilities, there is the possibility of responding to notifications directly in the alert balloon, without having to open the applications, or even activating the Do Not Disturb mode, which blocks the receipt of notifications during certain periods of the day. Here are seven tips to get the most out of the iPhone notifications system.

1 of 8 See tips to make better use of iPhone notifications — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo See tips to make better use of iPhone notifications — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo

1. Mute specific notifications

iPhone lets you mute notifications from specific apps. The feature is useful to reduce the amount of alerts received, eliminating warnings from apps that the user uses little or has less interest. It’s also a valid option to silence those programs that send too many push notifications throughout the day.

To mute notifications for a specific app, go to iPhone Settings, select the desired app from the list of apps, go to the “Notifications” section and disable the “Allow Notifications” switch.

2. Reveal notification preview on lock screen only with Face iD

This security feature causes notifications to be displayed on the lock screen showing only which app sent them, without revealing the message. To view the alert content, the user needs to unlock the device, either with Face ID or fingerprint. This makes the information safe and prevents strangers from having access to the messages you have received if they have your cell phone in their hands.

To enable blocking notifications by Face ID or biometrics, go to iPhone Settings, go to “Notifications”, open the “Previews” field and check the “When Unblocked” option.

3. ‘View’ all notifications from an app at once

iPhone lets you group notifications by app, making alerts easier to see. This option is useful for anyone who gets a lot of notifications from different programs and wants to organize the lock screen. To gather notifications from an app and leave them all together, go to Settings and go to “Notifications”. Then, select the desired app, tap “Grouping” and check the option “By App”. From then on, simply tap the app notification on the lock screen and the iPhone reveals all the alerts gathered there.

4. Don’t show ‘preview’ of notification of specific apps

Although the iPhone allows the user to block the preview of notifications on the locked screen in general, you can customize this setting in each app. This possibility is useful when the iPhone is configured to display the content of the alerts, but the user wants to hide the preview of a single app. To do this, go to iPhone Settings, go to “Notifications”, select the desired app, go to “Previews” and select “When Unlocked”. Thus, the preview will only appear after release by Face ID or Touch ID.

5. Make notifications appear only with screen unlocked and/or notify without sound

iPhone allows app notifications to appear only with the screen unlocked, in Notification Center, without appearing on the lock screen, and without making a sound. To do this, swipe to the left over an alert or group of alerts and tap “Manage”. Then select the option “Receive in silence”.

6. Use Do Not Disturb mode to not be notified at times of the day

Do Not Disturb mode allows the user to block incoming calls and notifications on the cell phone during a specific time of day. The feature is useful at times when the user needs to concentrate, such as during work or studies, for example, or even at night, to sleep without being disturbed. To activate, go to Settings, go to “Do Not Disturb” and activate the “Do Not Disturb” switch. You can also activate the feature by tapping the Control Center moon icon.

The user can schedule a time when the Do Not Disturb will be activated or can leave it activated indefinitely, until he finishes his tasks. There is also the option to opt out of receiving notifications at any time or only when the phone is blocked.

7. Respond directly to the notification received

Some apps allow interaction directly through iPhone notifications. One of the most famous options is to respond to messages received by WhatsApp directly through the alert balloon. While using the cell phone, simply slide the balloon down to display the reply box accompanied by the keyboard, so that the user can reply to that contact without having to open the chat.

