80% of the population over 18 years old in Goiânia has already received the first dose against Covid

Approximately 936,000 people received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Goiânia, equivalent to 80% of the population of the capital over 18 years old. About the second dose, more than 41% of the population above this age group has already completed the vaccination schedule. In all, the capital has already received 1,552,684 immunobiologicals and 1,412,019 have been applied so far.

The City Hall also informed that the vaccination posts will reopen this Monday (6), the eve of the holiday, at five points, one for the first dose, three for the second dose and the drive thru that serves both.

Check out the locations this Monday (6):

1st dose – no schedule

Drive-thru mode, with opening hours from 8 am, with the provision of passwords:

– Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu;

1st dose – by appointment

Pedestrian mode, with opening hours from 8 am to 5 pm

– USF Andreia Cristina: Avenida Blumenau quadra 28, lot 176 Setor Andréia Cristina

2nd dose Pfizer for people scheduled for September 6 and overdue – no appointment

Drive-thru mode, with opening hours from 8 am, with passwords available

– Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu

2nd dose from Pfizer – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for September 6 or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials M to Z. In Area I of PUC Goiás, service is available until 4 pm.

– USF Boa Vista: Avenida dos Ipês block 02 Lot Area Bairro Boa Vista

– Ciams Novo Horizonte: Rua, Av. Eng. José Martins Filho, s/n – Vila Novo Horizonte

– Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector

2nd dose of Astrazeneca – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for September 6 or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z.

– Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector

2nd dose of Coronavac – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for September 6 or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z.

– Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector