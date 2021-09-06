Accumulated Quina can pay a prize of R$ 5 million in this Monday’s draw

Quina is accumulated and can pay a prize of R$ 5 million for whoever hits the main track of the contest 5651, which will be drawn on Monday night (6) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

In the last draw, held on Saturday (4), no one hit the five dozen. Already 105 players marked the court and took, each, R$ 5,791.01. Another 5,982 lucky ones made 3 right and won a prize of R$ 152.85.

Click here for Saturday’s numbers

To compete for the prize, just go to the lottery houses and place your bet until 7pm. Quina’s single bet costs R$2.

Read too:

super seven

The Super Seven is also accumulated and can pay R$900,000 to whoever hits the main track of the 140 contest, which will also be drawn on Monday night.

In the last contest, drawn on Friday (3), nobody hit the main track. Already four people made six hits and took, each one, R$ 7,955.17. Another 55 lucky ones scored five points and won R$826.51.

Click here for Friday’s Super Seven numbers

To compete for the prize, just go to the lottery houses and place your bet until 7pm. The single bet costs R$2.50.

A7 Press/Folhapress

Mega-Sena

Once again, the Mega-Sena prize had no winners in the main strip of Saturday’s draw and the value continues to accumulate. For next Wednesday (8), whoever is lucky enough to hit the six dozen accumulated in the Mega-Sena will take home a prize of R$ 40 million, according to data from Caixa Econômica Federal.

Sixty-four players came very close to becoming millionaires, they all hit five of the six numbers drawn, but each one took home R$54,257.75.

Another 5,120 bettors matched four numbers and each won R$968.88.

See Saturday’s winning numbers for the Mega-Sena

Independence Lotofácil

Another mega-millionaire prize that will be raffled in the next few days is the Lotofácil da Independência, on September 11th. For this year, the estimated prize for whoever hits the dozens drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal reaches R$ 150 million.

Unlike other Caixa lotteries drawings, the Lotofácil da Independência does not accumulate. This means that the prize will be paid on the 11th anyway. If no one gets the 15 tens right, it goes to whoever gets 14, and so on.

The draw will take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, from 8 pm on September 11th. The single bet costs R$2.50.

The bettor, if he wants, can choose to give a helping hand to luck and fill in more than 15 numbers on the wheel. You can choose up to 20 numbers on the ticket, but the price of the bet goes up from R$ 2.50 to 38,760.00.

Understand how sweepstakes work

Lottery drawings take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo, from 8 pm onwards.

The procedures are closely inspected by two popular auditors, who oversee the draws and validate them. There is currently no audience due to the restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Metro World News tracks the draws in real time and immediately publishes the results on their social networks and website.