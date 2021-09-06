Advertiser taken to the police station for insults and threats to Moraes – Nacional

Alexandre de Moraes, Minister of the Supreme

(photo: Marcelo Camargo/SCO/STF/Agncia Brasil) The man who insulted and threatened the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), oaadvertising people Alexander of New Forges. He was taken by military police to the 14th Police Station in Pinheiros.

The minister had arrived from Brasilia and was in his apartment from where he heard insults directed at him.

At the police station, publicist Alexandre da Nova Forjas claimed that he was watching a football game at Clube Pinheiros, claiming that there were several tables insulting the STF minister. Forjas said that he did not know such people and, when asked about the insults and threats, he denied it.

Alexandre de Moraes’ security guard told the police that he was called by “private watchmen” who informed him of the threats and insults that would have been made to the STF minister at Clube Pinheiros. He drove to the venue, said that he “found four individuals at a table from the sidewalk and through the bars at a table talking loudly and drinking alcoholic beverages” and asked an employee of the club to guide the group that insulted Alexandre to stop with the offenses.

The member of the magistrate’s personal escort also said that he remained at the site until about one o’clock in the morning, when the “spirits calmed down”, and then left the Club. However, before arriving at his operational base, the security guard was warned again by the employees that the individuals again began to threaten and offend Alexandre.

The security guard stated that, when he arrived at the Clube Pinheiros entrance, he witnessed Forjas calling the minister a “bald thief”, “PCC lawyer”, “let’s close the Supreme Court” and “bald son of a bitch”. Also according to the BO, another witness also witnessed the facts.