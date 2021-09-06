AFA President Regrets Suspension, Says He Is “Waiting for FIFA Disciplinary Court Resolution” | qualifiers – south america

Players who could not have taken the field are: goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielder Emiliano Buendia and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Cristian Romero. The four work in England and could not circulate in Brazil before a period of 14 days after leaving their country of origin.

With the game suspended, the decision of the next steps is up to FIFA.

– As president of the AFA, I very much regret the suspension of what was supposed to be a party for South American football. We are always guided by the health legislation in force at Conmebol. We are awaiting the resolution of the FIFA Disciplinary Court – wrote Tapia.

The ball was rolling and the game was stopped with six minutes into the game. Then, all players from Argentina left and went to the locker room at the Neo Química Arena.

The four players from Argentina were threatened by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) of deportation, but even so they went on to the game.

The Covid-19 protocol was accepted by all countries that participate in Conmebol competitions – such as Libertadores, Sudamericana and, of course, Qualifiers.

Ordinance No. 655, of June 23, 2021, establishes rules for the entry of foreigners into Brazil during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reads as follows: