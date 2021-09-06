AFA regrets suspension of the classic and rebuts Anvisa: ‘We comply with the protocol’

Neymar and Messi (photo) tried to intervene, but the game was stopped and the team coached by coach Lionel Scaloni headed to the dressing rooms. (Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) The president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, lamented the suspension of the classic with Brazil this Sunday, for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, rebutted the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and stated that the Argentine team has complied with the health protocols established by the health authorities of each country. Brazil vs Argentina: game interrupted by Anvisa

There was a discussion on the pitch that involved some Argentine athletes and professionals from Anvisa on the pitch. Neymar and Messi tried to intervene, but the game was paralyzed and the team coached by coach Lionel Scaloni headed for the dressing rooms.

“What happened today is regrettable for football, a very bad image. Four people came in to interrupt the game to make a notification and Conmebol asked the players to go to the dressing room,” said Tapia.

Agents from Anvisa and the Federal Police entered the field to stop the game due to the presence of four Argentine athletes (three of them starting) who did not comply with the sanitary rules in Brazilian territory and, therefore, could not play. According to the Brazilian health agency, they gave false information and concealed that they were in the UK in the last 14 days.

The Argentine team faced Venezuela last Wednesday, at the home of the opponents, and landed in Guarulhos on Friday, to face Brazil this Sunday, at Neo Qumica Arena. At the airport, players were asked whether they had traveled to the UK, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the past 14 days. Since June, passengers who have visited these countries within a two-week period have been prevented from entering Brazil, as a precaution against the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The president of the AFA disagrees with the position of the Brazilian health agency and assured that the protocol against covid-19 has been respected by the Argentines. “Here you can’t talk a lie because there is a health legislation that governs all South American tournaments. The health authorities of each country have approved a protocol that we have been following to the full,” said Tapia.

Hours before the game, Anvisa issued a statement to alert that four Argentine players had violated sanitary rules to enter Brazil. According to the statement, Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero should have been quarantined and sent back to their country of origin, as they lied when disembarking in Brazilian territory. Three of them were named among the starters by coach Lionel Scaloni and Buendia was among the substitutes.

The athletes’ response was negative, but the four played in English Championship matches between the 28th and 29th of August. Martinez and Buenda play for Aston Villa, while Lo Celso and Romero are part of the Tottenham squad. For this reason, their entry into the country was considered illegal, and Anvisa notified the Federal Police, directing measures to impede the movement of Argentineans.

The Argentine delegation arrived in So Paulo last Friday and stayed at a hotel near Guarulhos. Coach Lionel Scaloni complained that Anvisa interfered with the spectacle and, if there was a reason to intervene, it should, in his opinion, have filed the notice earlier.

“I’m very sad. I’m not looking to be guilty. If something happened or didn’t happen, it wasn’t time to intervene,” complained the coach. According to the coach, he and the athletes did not receive any communication to advise that the four aforementioned athletes would not be able to enter the field. “At no time were we told that they could not play. We want to play, Brazilian players too,” he declared.

“It should have been a party for everyone, to enjoy the best players in the world. I would like the Argentine people to understand that, as a coach, I have to defend my players,” he added.