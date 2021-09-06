AFA regrets suspension of the classic and rebuts Anvisa: ‘We comply with the protocol’

(Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
Neymar and Messi (photo) tried to intervene, but the game was stopped and the team coached by coach Lionel Scaloni headed to the dressing rooms. (Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

The president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, lamented the suspension of the classic with Brazil this Sunday, for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, rebutted the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and stated that the Argentine team has complied with the health protocols established by the health authorities of each country.

