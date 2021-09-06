After 40 years, ABBA is about to return to the British top 10

Iconic Swedish pop group ABBA is one step closer to returning to the top 10 in the UK for the first time in 40 years with two new songs from their upcoming album “Voyage”.

The songs “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” were ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, on the Top 10 list, according to estimates released on Sunday (5), based on the first sales and downloads. The official list will be published on Friday.

“If the excitement continues, these singles will be ABBA’s first to qualify for the UK Top 10 since ‘One Of Us’ in December 1981,” the ratings body noted.

“I Still Have Faith in You” is selling well on CD and vinyl, while “Don’t Shut Me Down” is the UK’s most downloaded song so far this week, the agency said Sunday.

The two songs are part of “Voyage”, ABBA’s first album since “The Visitors” in 1981. Their release, marking the return of the band that broke up in 1982, was announced at an event in London this Thursday, to joy from diverse fans around the world.

The four members of ABBA – an acronym for the first names of its members – are now all septuagenarians: Anni-Frid Lyngstad (75), Agnetha Fältskog (71), Björn Ulvaeus (76) and Benny Andersson (74).

“Voyage”, which will feature 10 titles, will go on sale on November 5th. The group also plans to hold a hologram show, tickets for which will go on sale on Tuesday.

See too

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Girl gets snake bite on her face while visiting a zoo in Russia



+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Viviane Araújo marries Guilherme Militão at a party for 300 people

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach