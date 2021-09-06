After action by Anvisa, Argentina leaves stadium and match remains suspended – 05/09/2021

The Argentine team left Neo Química Arena after intervention by Anvisa in the match against Brazil this Sunday (5). The entire delegation, including the four players who failed to comply with the quarantine order, are on their way to Guarulhos airport.

The aim of Anvisa, when stopping the game, was to prevent the four players who came from England to compete in the confrontation. Faced with the intervention with the ball rolling, the Argentine team left the field and went to the dressing room.

The commotion at the edge of the field started after five minutes. Officials responsible for the operation of the game tried to prevent entry to the field, but were unable. Minutes later, the entire Argentine national team left the field, despite the fact that the four players involved were goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero, defensive midfielder Lo Celso and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía.

In the early afternoon, Anvisa even issued a statement in which it pointed out “serious health risk, and therefore directed the local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and must be prevented from stay in Brazilian territory”.

According to Anvisa, the four players declared not to have played in any of the four countries with restrictions in the last 14 days – among them England. The travelers arrived in Brazil by flight from Caracas/Venezuela to Guarulhos. However, unofficial news reached the Agency reporting alleged false statements made by such travelers.

According to Brazilian rules, visitors who were in the UK 14 days before entering the country must be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

The CBF interceded with the Federal Government in support of Conmebol and the AFA and was guaranteed an agreement with the authorities, so much so that the Argentines appointed three of the four who came from England less than 14 days ago as holders.

During the Globo broadcast, the CEO of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, said that there was a series of non-compliances by the Argentines. “We reached this point because everything that Anvisa guided before and was not fulfilled. These players were instructed to be isolated to be deported. The isolation could even be in the hotel. But this is not fulfilled. They enter the field yet. There is a string of non-compliances,” he said.

Ministry of Health supports Anvisa

At the highest level of Conmebol, the version is that there was an agreement with the Brazilian authorities for players to participate in the match even without having followed the quarantine. According to the UOL he learned, the speech coming from the South American entity is that yesterday the minister of Health gave the assurances that the game would be played.

Sought by the report, the Ministry of Health avoided answering if, in fact, it made any agreement with Conmebol. He limited himself to saying, in a note, only that he “supports and recognizes the recommendations of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the health authority responsible for the country’s health surveillance actions.”