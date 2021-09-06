After intervention by Anvisa, Conmebol announces cancellation of Brazil and Argentina

With the match between Brazil and Argentina in progress, Anvisa agents entered the Neo Química Arena lawn and interrupted the match valid for the qualifiers this Sunday (5).

The reason was four Argentine players who came from England and could not play the game due to protocol. After what happened, Argentina left the field and went to the locker room.

Amid the indecision to return the match, Conmebol disclosed on its social networks that the match is cancelled.

“By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers is suspended,” he began.

“The referee and the game commissioner will send a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to be taken. These procedures strictly comply with current regulations”.

“The World Cup qualifiers are a FIFA competition. All decisions relating to its organization and development are the exclusive responsibility of that institution”, he added.

By decision of the referee of the party, the meeting organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the Eliminations for the World Cup was suspended. — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) September 5, 2021

