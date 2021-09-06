After many betrayals, Marcelo Bimbi tries to get back together with Nicole Bahls

At dawn this Sunday (5/9), the model posted an indirect in Stories. In the video, an N stood out against a black background. As a soundtrack, Nicole Bahls’ ex used the song Volta with me bb, by Zé Vaqueiro. The lyrics say:
I can get back to you
I can get back to you
And come back with me baby
come back with me baby
0
The marriage of Nicole Bahls and Marcelo Bimbi came to an end last July, after three years. The news was given by Nicole herself, exclusively for the column Leo Dias. At the time, she even sent a message to her ex: “May he be very happy”. Nicole and Bimbi were the winners of the reality show Power Couple Brasil, by Record TV, in 2019.
The column also revealed a series of betrayals committed by the model who, now, seems to have regretted.