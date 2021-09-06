After many betrayals, Marcelo Bimbi tries to get back together with Nicole Bahls

At dawn this Sunday (5/9), the model posted an indirect in Stories. In the video, an N stood out against a black background. As a soundtrack, Nicole Bahls’ ex used the song Volta with me bb, by Zé Vaqueiro. The lyrics say:

I can get back to you

I can get back to you

And come back with me baby

come back with me baby

Nicole Bahls and Marcelo Bimbi Nicole Bahls and Marcelo BimbiEdu Moraes/Record TV Nicole Balhs and Marcelo Bimbi Nicole Balhs and Marcelo BimbiReproduction/Facebook Nicole Balhs and Marcelo Bimbi Both were winners of the Power CoupleReproduction/Instagram Nicole Balhs and Marcelo Bimbi The boy has been getting involved with other womenReproduction/Instagram Nicole Bahls and Marcelo Bimbi Nicole Bahls and Marcelo Bimbi have been together since 2016Reproduction/Instagram Nicole Bahls and Marcelo Bimbi The two were married in a lavish ceremonyReproduction/Instagram 0

The marriage of Nicole Bahls and Marcelo Bimbi came to an end last July, after three years. The news was given by Nicole herself, exclusively for the column Leo Dias. At the time, she even sent a message to her ex: “May he be very happy”. Nicole and Bimbi were the winners of the reality show Power Couple Brasil, by Record TV, in 2019.

The column also revealed a series of betrayals committed by the model who, now, seems to have regretted.