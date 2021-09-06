After success in ‘Caldeirão’, Globo decides the future of Marcos Mion in its programming

The column found that the Marinho broadcaster purchased an international format for Marcos Mion to present in 2022 in its programming. But different from what has been aired around, the project should be part of the Saturday night schedule of the leading broadcaster.

The company has the desire to ‘rejuvenate’ the public that consumes its programming on its weekend nights. It is worth remembering that Alta Horas should remain on the Rio broadcaster’s grid until 2025. But being shown after the attraction of Marcos Mion. This matter remains under wraps behind the scenes of Venus platinum.

The program in question will be the national version of Lip Sync Battle. For those who don’t know, the attraction focuses on the duel between two artists who fight for the audience’s preference in a hilarious dubbing battle.

The column found that the latest ‘Cauldron’ presented by Marcos Mion will be shown on December 25th. After this period, films will occupy the track that is currently shown in Caldeirão do Huck.

Marcos Mion (Globe/Disclosure)

It is noteworthy that the communicator signed a contract with the Rio station to be part of the channel’s cast Multishow which belongs to Grupo Globo.