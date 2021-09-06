Alagoas registers over 181 Covid cases; pregnant woman is among the fatal victims of the disease

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Sunday (5/9), confirms 181 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 236,604 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 664 are in home isolation. Another 229,584 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease. There are 4,231 cases under epidemiological investigation. Five deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. With this, Alagoas has 6,101 deaths per Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. In relation to the total table of deaths in Alagoas, 6,101 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,093 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,370 were male and 2,723 female. There were 2,650 people who lived in Maceió and the other 3,443 lived in the interior of the state, according to Sesau’s Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs). To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Sunday’s bulletin (5/9), five more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with two victims in the capital of Alagoas and three in the interior of the state. The victims of Maceió were a 53-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman. The 53-year-old man had chronic liver disease and died at the Dr. Helvio Auto School Hospital (HEHA), in Maceió; and the 31-year-old woman was pregnant and died at Hospital Veredas, in Maceió.

Regarding the three victims who resided in the interior of the state, there were three women aged 46, 63 and 78 years old. The 46-year-old woman lived in Cajueiro, had hypertension and died at Santa Casa, in Maceió; the 63-year-old woman lived in Arapiraca, was diabetic, hypertensive and died at the Regional Hospital, in Arapiraca; and the 78-year-old woman, lived in Rio Largo, had diabetes, sequelae of a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and died at Hospital Veredas, in Maceió.

Covid-19 beds in the state – Of the 1,488 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 118 were occupied until 4 pm on Saturday (4/9 ), which corresponds to 8% of the total. Currently, 50 patients are in ICU beds, five occupying intermediate beds and 63 in ward beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, access http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br/