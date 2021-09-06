Alfa Romeo moves first part and confirms Bottas for F1 season 2022

The pieces started to move on the F1 season 2022 board. This Monday (6), Alfa Romeo confirmed the rumors of the last few weeks and confirmed the arrival of Valtteri Bottas in the next championship in a multi-year agreement.

The Finn’s move to the Swiss team was already being speculated in the paddock. After the announcement of Kimi Räikkönen’s retirement at the end of the 2021 championship, the rumors gained even more force from the competitor’s change.

Bottas says goodbye to Mercedes after five seasons in the German team. Since his debut in 2017, the pilot has climbed the podium 54 times, nine of them with victories – so far. Also, he finished twice with the vice-championship and once in third place.

“A new chapter in my career is starting. I’m excited to be joining Alfa Romeo for what will be a new challenge with such an iconic factory. The team doesn’t need an introduction, they’ve written some great pages in F1 history and it’s an honor to be a part of it,” said Bottas in the ad.

“The potential of Hinwil’s team is enormous and I’m excited to help them move to the top of the pack, especially with the new regulation in 2022. I’m grateful for the trust the team has placed in me and I can’t wait to repay them . I know Fred very well and look forward to meeting the rest of the team,” he continued.

“I want to build relationships as strong as the ones I have at Mercedes. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in Brackley and I’m focused on finishing the job as we’re fighting for another title, but I’m also looking forward to next year’s challenges,” he added.

Currently, with three retirements and five races outside the points zone, Valtteri appears in third place in the standings. The rider earned a spot on the points table after the weekend’s Dutch GP, passing Lando Norris by nine goals.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Bottas to the team and we are excited to start this journey together. With it, we bring Hinwill a valuable player with great experience. Valtteri is the right driver to help Alfa Romeo take a step forward towards the top of the field,” said Frédéric Vasseur, team boss.

With the Finn’s move to Alfa Romeo, George Russell’s confirmation of Mercedes is expected to take place soon. With the space vacant at Williams, rumors indicate Alexander Albon returning to the F1 grid.