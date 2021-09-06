Alonso says that “it could be faster”, but preferred caution in Zandvoort

ZZZZZ!… NETHERLANDS F1 GP: VERSTAPPEN WIN AND TAKES HAMILTON LEADERSHIP | Briefing



It was a good weekend for Alpine in Zandvoort. After getting a decent performance in free practice and putting both cars in Q3 in the standings, Enstone’s team had a safe race and continued in the top-10 throughout the entire Dutch GP this Sunday (5). Fernando Alonso had another remarkable race of the season, double overtaking Esteban Ocon and Antonio Giovinazzi at turn 3 on the first lap. In the final laps, the two-time world champion overcame Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari to finish sixth.

Ocon also scored points, but had to sour the pass in the end to a packed Sergio Pérez of Red Bull. The French, winner of the Hungarian GP, ​​finished the dispute in ninth place.

Over the past few days, Alonso said it would be “challenging” to race in Zandvoort, precisely because of the difficulty in performing overtaking maneuvers. That’s why the 40-year-old veteran made the best strategy thinking about tire care.

“It was okay. A well-run race. We didn’t know how the tires would work. We executed the strategy according to how we felt. We had no parameters for this race due to lack of information. There were a lot of laps, so I tried to go as slow as possible, even though it felt very slow. I think Esteban was going faster, so I could have run faster too, but I didn’t want to,” he said.

Fernando Alonso reiterated that he remained cautious to get among the scorers at the Netherlands GP (Photo: Alpine)

“Sixth position was the most we could get today. It was a challenge because we didn’t know what the balance of the car would be with ten laps to go. It was a challenge for everyone,” he added.

Ocon endorsed his teammate’s speech. The Frenchman said it was “fun” to race in Zandvoort, but that he could have done a little more this Sunday, especially after ‘Czech’ Pérez overtook at the end. The Mexican, with soft tires on his last stint, set a better pace and took Ocon’s position without too many problems.

“I could have done a little more today. It was a complicated start, with some touches with other cars. It was a lot of fun racing here, I tried my hardest. But I don’t think we were lucky. In the end, I couldn’t hold Sergio, I could have done better. Still, it was a good race, we put both cars in the scoring zone, so we can look at that as something positive,” concluded the Frenchman.

Formula 1 picks up speed again next weekend with the 14th stage of the 2021 championship season. Monza will be the scene of a different schedule for the Italian GP due to the first F1 qualifying race held in the ‘temple’ of world motorsport, on Saturday. O BIG PRIZE always follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.