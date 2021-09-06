Another big hurricane brings waves of up to 15 meters in the Atlantic

A week after the devastating hurricane going to have hit the United States, another intense hurricane (categories 3 to 5) acts in the North Atlantic. It’s Larry. The good news is that, unlike Ida, Larry is out in the open water a long way off the coast and shouldn’t pose a risk to densely populated areas. The storm, however, is expected to pass dangerously close to Bermuda.

Larry is currently a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to escalate to Category 4 this early this week. In late afternoon this Sunday, the cyclone was located at 20.1°N and 50.2°W with sustained wind of nearly 180 km/h and minimum central atmospheric pressure of 955 hPa.

Throughout this weekend the structure of the storm caught the attention of meteorologists, very concentric and at various times with a very well defined eye. Part of the eyewall this Sunday has become less organized with a larger shear pattern.

3D infrared satellite loop of major Hurricane #Larry. This is a large storm with hurricane force winds extending up to 45 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extending up to 175 miles. Loop courtesy of @RadarOmega app pic.twitter.com/HV8Aw62vGc — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) September 5, 2021

Here’s a mesmerizing look of Major Hurricane #Larry‘s eye this morning over the past hour, using 1-min GOES-16 visible imagery. pic.twitter.com/uByfKuUV3C — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) September 5, 2021

The storm is predicted to generate a large swell with large waves that hit the Lesser Antilles and then spread west to parts of the Greater Antilles, Bahamas and Bermuda.

[8:30pm EDT 9/4/2021] Hurricane Larry – Peak seas are currently near 42 feet and will reach up to 48 ft by Monday. Large swell to reach the Leeward Islands tonight. pic.twitter.com/MrPJavMGGK — NHC_TAFB (@NHC_TAFB) September 5, 2021

Significant waves will likely hit the east coast of the United States during the week and numerical models even indicate that Larry’s swell would reach the coasts of Pará, Amapá and Maranhão, in Brazil, with greater sea agitation.

Models indicate waves of up to 15 meters near the center of the storm, but we emphasize that if the swell reaches the northern coast of Brazil, the sea rise will not be significant compared to other areas.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has already generated 38 named storm days. Only six years into the age of satellites (from 1966 onwards) had more named storm days operating through September 4: 1995, 1996, 2005, 2008, 2012 and 2020.

Larry is the third intense hurricane in the 2021 Atlantic season. Only three other Atlantic seasons had 3 hurricanes with maximum winds close to 200 km/h as of September 4: 1933, 2005 and 2008.