Anvisa explains suspension of Brazil x Argentina and cites failed attempts to quarantine “English” | qualifiers – south america

One of the agents was at odds with the player Otamendi, from Argentina. The intention was to remove four Argentine players from the field, who work in England and did not comply with the necessary quarantine before transiting through Brazil. They are: goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielder Emiliano Buendia and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Cristian Romero.

Anvisa reinforces that the four provided false information upon arrival in Brazil and says that their performance was “postponed” already at the Arena.

– This Sunday morning, Anvisa notified the Federal Police, and until the beginning of the game, it made efforts, with police support, to enforce the quarantine measure imposed on players, their immediate segregation and transportation to the airport.

– Attempts were frustrated, since the departure of the delegation from the hotel, and even for a considerable time before the start of the game, when Anvisa had its performance postponed already in the facilities of the Itaquera arena – says an excerpt of the note.

In a statement, CBF said it was absolutely surprised by Anvisa’s action. The AFA, the Argentine Football Association, also expressed a similar position.

In an interview with SporTV, Ednaldo Rodrigues, acting president of the CBF, said that Anvisa was already informed about the situation of the athletes three days before the match.

– Everyone was scared. Regrettable episode of this type. Brazil and Argentina arouses the interest of everyone. Three days ago, from what we learned, Anvisa was already following the Argentina team. If you were following and have the protocol of Anvisa. It caused us a lot of strangeness to leave it until after the game started. At no time was the CBF a party, by anyone, in relation to any negotiation to remove athletes from the team. On the contrary, CBF respects sanitary standards, this would be a situation between Conmebol and Anvisa. Even before the match started, the match delegate said they could play, and then be deported. But then, for a reason that the CBF does not know, they changed – said Ednaldo.

– CBF has always respected the protocols. In no situation the CBF wanted to make any kind of subterfuge to circumvent the legislation – commented the acting president of the CBF.

See Anvisa’s official note:

“Since this Saturday afternoon (4/9), Anvisa, in a meeting held with the participation of representatives from CONMEBOL, CBF and the Argentine delegation, recommended the quarantine of the four Argentine players, given the confirmation that the players had provided false information and unequivocally failed to comply with Interministerial Ordinance No. 655, of 2021, which establishes that foreign travelers who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days are prohibited from entering Brazil.

This Sunday morning, Anvisa called the Federal Police so that measures within the scope of the police authority were adopted immediately.

In the exercise of its legal mission, Anvisa has pursued, from the outset, compliance with Brazilian legislation, which, in this case, was restricted to the segregation of the four players involved and the adoption of the corresponding sanitary measures.

From the moment it became aware of the irregular situation of the players – on the same day of the delegation’s arrival – Anvisa communicated the fact to the Brazilian health authorities, through CIEVS – the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center.

As a result of this communication, on Saturday afternoon, the aforementioned meeting took place involving the Ministry of Health, São Paulo state health secretariat, representatives of CONMEBOL, CBF and the Argentine delegation. At that meeting, Anvisa, together with the local health authority, determined, during the course of the meeting, the quarantine of players.

It should be clarified that players entered Brazil at 8 am on 9/3, providing false information. On the same day, Anvisa identified that the information was false and even on the night of 9/3, Anvisa notified the CIEVS, updated the Health authorities (Ministry of Health and the Health Department of São Paulo).

On September 4, at 5 pm, a meeting was held with the institutions involved, in which Anvisa and the São Paulo health authority informed the quarantine contingency. However, even after the meeting and communication from the authorities, the players participated in Saturday night training.

This Sunday morning, Anvisa notified the Federal Police, and until the beginning of the game, it made efforts, with police support, to enforce the quarantine measure imposed on players, their immediate segregation and transportation to the airport. Attempts were frustrated, since the departure of the delegation from the hotel, and even for a considerable time before the start of the game, when Anvisa had its performance postponed already in the facilities of the Itaquera arena.

Anvisa’s action, in short, was limited to seeking compliance with Brazilian laws, which would be limited to the segregation of players and their respective fines.