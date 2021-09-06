Anvisa paralyzes the match between Brazil and Argentina for the qualifiers

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) stopped this Sunday afternoon (5) the game between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers. Afterwards, the referee decided to end the match. The decision to stop the game was taken after four Argentine players entered the field, even with the agency’s determination that they would have to be isolated in the hotel to be deported to Argentina.

Without mentioning the names of the players, the agency informed that the players would have failed to comply with Brazilian health rules according to which “foreign travelers who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days are prohibited to enter Brazil”. Given the situation, there are possibilities for the players to be deported from the country.

“After a meeting with the health authorities, it was confirmed, after consulting the passports of the four players involved, that the athletes failed to comply with the rule for the entry of travelers on Brazilian soil, provided for in Interministerial Ordinance No. 655, of 2021,” he said in a statement , Anvisa, referring to travelers who arrived in Brazil on a flight from Caracas/Venezuela to Guarulhos.

Anvisa informs that it considers the situation a “serious health risk”, which is why it advised the local health authorities “to determine the immediate quarantine of players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and must be prevented from remaining in Brazilian territory.”

The game was scheduled to start at 4 pm at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, for the World Cup qualifiers. Brazil leads the competition individually with 21 points.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) published on its social networks that the referee ended the match between Brazil and Argentina and the match is suspended. The referee and a match commissioner will report to the FIFA Disciplinary Commission, which will determine what the next steps will be. “These procedures strictly follow the current regulations”, informed the entity. “The World Cup qualifiers are FIFA’s competition. All decisions concerning its organization and development are exclusive powers of that institution.”

Updated article at 5:16 pm to include the position of Conmebol