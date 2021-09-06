Argentina leaves stadium after 3 hours and goes straight to Guarulhos Airport

The Argentine team left Neo Química Arena three hours after the interruption of the game against Brazil, this Sunday, for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar, and went directly to Guarulhos Airport.

There was an expectation that the Federal Police would take stricter measures in relation to the confusion caused by the four Argentine athletes who violated Brazil’s sanitary regulations and would have lied when filling out the mandatory form when foreign nationals disembarked at Guarulhos Airport.

Anvisa does not authorize the entry into Brazil, without quarantine, of people coming from four countries: United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India. Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Emiliano Buendía and Giovani Lo Celso, however, passed through England in the last two weeks, as they work in clubs there (Aston Villa and Tottenham).

Hours before the game, Anvisa was considering the deportation of the four Argentine players. In this way, the match would be held, but the Argentine team took a stand stating that it would only enter the field if everyone could play.

The fact is that the quartet did not comply with the sanitary protocol established by Anvisa. The players trained at Parque São Jorge and came to Neo Química Arena. Three of them even started this Sunday’s match as starters: Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.

A new date has not yet been set for the match between Brazil and Argentina. Now, the team led by Tite focuses on the duel with Peru, next Thursday, in Recife. Messi and company, in turn, receive Bolivia, at the Monumental de Núñez, in Buenos Aires.

