Argentina must lose game by WO due to abandonment of the match against Brazil – 05/09/2021

The derby between Brazil and Argentina, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, at Neo Química Arena, this Sunday afternoon (5), lasted just over six minutes. The match was interrupted after representatives of the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) entered the playing field to take measures against four Argentine players who disrespected the Brazilian health rules to enter the country.

After the agents entered, the Argentine team left the field and went to the Neo Química Arena locker room. Since then, the game has been paralyzed, with no definition as to its realization.

According to specialists, the attitude of the Argentines could lead to punishments, such as the WO and fines for the Argentine federation.

Jean Nicolau, collaborator of the Law in Campoi and a lawyer specializing in International Sports Law explains that “the art 5th FIFA regulation on the qualifier speaks in force majeure (Argentina to claim this). If I do not accept this argument, FIFA Disciplinary Code: if not greater, WO, fine of 10,000 Swiss francs, but I don’t believe in a chance of exclusion from the qualifiers.”

“In my view, WO (3 to 0) and a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs would be applied to the Argentine federation, without prejudice to other disciplinary measures. This is provided for in Articles 14 and 20 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code”, assesses João Paulo Di Carlo, lawyer specializing in sports law.

Gustavo Lopes, a lawyer specializing in sports law and a columnist for Lei em Campo, also believes in the WO and “the (remote) possibility of being eliminated in the World Cup”.

“Everything will depend on what was agreed between the confederations. If the game does not take place, one of the teams will have to be punished with the WO. In this case, it is important to highlight that the sporting norm will prevail over the national norms, solely and exclusively for the definition of the responsible for not holding the match”, explains Vinicius Loureiro, a lawyer specializing in sports law.

Four Argentine players working in the United Kingdom lied to the Brazilian authorities upon entering Brazil to play in the match. Goalkeepers Emiliano Martínez and Buendía, defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Lo Celso, players from Tottenham and Aston Villa, from England, were ordered to be deported by Anvisa for having given false information on arrival in the country.

They said they would not have been in the UK in the past 14 days, which is not true. The sanitary protocols adopted by the Brazilian government do not allow the entry of travelers coming from the European country because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fernanda Soares, lawyer specializing in sports law and columnist for the Law in the Field, points out that “it is necessary to find out if, in fact, there was any breach of the sanitary protocol by the Argentines. It is strange to have reached the point of having started the game, since this hypothetical breach would have been checked already at the airport”.

Hours before the match, scheduled for 16:00 (GMT), Anvisa ordered the Federal Police to act in the deportation of the four Argentine players. However, they did not comply with the determination to stay in the hotel where the Argentine delegation is staying and moved with the rest of the squad to the stadium.

In contact with ‘Globo’ during the broadcast of the match, the director-president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, explained the situation:

“There are four players. When they arrive on national territory, they present the traveler’s health declaration. In this document, it did not say that they went through one of the three countries that are restricted, precisely to contain the pandemic. But later it was found that they were passed through the United Kingdom. It was verified between last night and today. We reached this point because everything that Anvisa guided, from the first moment, was not fulfilled. They were instructed to remain isolated to await deportation. But it was not fulfilled. They move to the stadium, enter the field, there is a sequence of non-compliances,” said the representative of the Brazilian health agency.

Follow us on social media: @leiemcampo