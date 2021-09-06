Argentine players are notified to leave Brazil and will not be investigated for violating health law | São Paulo

The four Argentine players who failed to comply with the quarantine against the dissemination of the coronavirus will not be investigated after violating the Brazilian health law. They were notified to leave Brazil this Sunday night (5), according to the Federal Police, they were not deported.

The Argentines were heard by federal police at the authorities’ pavilion, inside the Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos. There were no formal statements, they were just heard without being investigated.

It was even suggested that they could be investigated for ideological falsehood, as Emiliano Martínez, Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, the four players of the Argentina national team, made false health statements on the form when entering Brazil, according to Anvisa .

The Agency released a new statement on Sunday (5), after the suspension of the game between the soccer teams of Argentina and Brazil, and stated that it complied with Brazilian health laws and tried to stop the four players from going to the stadium.

Earlier, agents from the Federal Police and Anvisa entered the field of Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, to remove the four players from Argentina. Afterwards, Conmebol suspended the game for the World Cup qualifiers, organized by FIFA.

Anvisa explains that it tried to establish the quarantine of these four players since Saturday (4).

“Since this Saturday afternoon (4/9), Anvisa, in a meeting held with the participation of representatives from CONMEBOL, CBF and the Argentine delegation, recommended the quarantine of the four Argentine players, given the confirmation that the players had provided false information and unequivocally failed to comply with Interministerial Ordinance No. 655, of 2021, which establishes that foreign travelers who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days, are prevented from entering Brazil.” says the note.

Later, this Sunday morning, Anvisa called the Federal Police “so that measures within the scope of the police authority were adopted immediately”.

“In the exercise of its legal mission, Anvisa has pursued, from the very beginning, compliance with Brazilian legislation, which, in this case, was restricted to the segregation of the four players involved and the adoption of the corresponding sanitary measures. knowledge of the irregular situation of the players – on the same day of the delegation’s arrival – Anvisa communicated the fact to the Brazilian health authorities, through CIEVS – the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center”, says the text.

The Agency also said that it had a meeting with the authorities involved and re-ordered the quarantine at this time.

“Still on Saturday afternoon, the aforementioned meeting took place involving the Ministry of Health, São Paulo state health department, representatives of CONMEBOL, CBF and the Argentine delegation. At this meeting, Anvisa, together with the local health authority , determined, during the course of the meeting, the quarantine of the players”, says the note (see full below).

The Federal Police tried to look for the players in the hotel and, later, in the dressing room, but Argentina did not allow them to enter and, therefore, they claim that they had to enter the field.

“We have reached this point because everything that Anvisa guided, from the first moment, was not fulfilled. They were instructed to remain isolated to await deportation. But it was not fulfilled. They travel to the stadium, enter the field, there is a sequence of non-compliances”, stated Antonio Barra Torres, CEO of Anvisa, in an interview with announcer Galvão Bueno, on TV Globo.

For Torres, they need to be deported and fined for sanitary infractions.

“I’m not aware of the sports law, I can’t give an opinion about it. What I know about the health aspect is that these four players need to be deported from Brazil. They will be fined and fined for a sequence of health infractions. The first infraction was not complying with isolation, the former in answering the traveler’s question in a reliable way, and now playing. With more than 500,000 dead, in the middle of the pandemic, orders are being disregarded at the behest of I don’t know who,” says the director-president of the Anvisa.

The Ministry of Health said “it supports and recognizes the recommendations of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the health authority responsible for the country’s health surveillance actions.”

Anvisa President explains why the match between Brazil and Argentina was interrupted

According to GE, an agreement between the federal government, CBF and Conmebol allowed the four to participate in the game and, therefore, they even entered the field.

These four Argentines play for English clubs (Emiliano Martínez at Aston Villa, and Cristian Romero and Lo Celso, at Tottenham). Travelers who have been to the UK, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India must undergo a 14-day quarantine before entering Brazil.

Before traveling to São Paulo, they even informed that they would be in Venezuela. “However, unofficial news reached Anvisa reporting alleged false statements made by such travelers,” said Anvisa.

For the agency, it is a “notorious non-compliance” with an inter-ministerial ordinance and with the norms of Brazilian immigration control.

Sources on Ana Flor’s blog said, however, that the players would take the field this Sunday because they had obtained authorization from the Brazilian government. It was not informed who in the government would have given the supposed authorization for the players’ participation.

