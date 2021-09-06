Argentinians’ denunciation was made more than 40 hours before the game – 06/09/2021

The Health Surveillance Center of the Secretary of State for Health received the first complaint in the case of the four Argentine players on Friday night (3). According to the agency informed in a report to which the column had access, a “rumor” reached the agency about non-compliance with ordinance No. 655.

In the complaint, the agency was informed that the players had landed in Brazil on the same day, even though they had passed through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days, which is prohibited by the law created to combat the advance of covid-19 in Brazil.

The complainant also informed the agency that the athletes omitted their visit to the United Kingdom in the field of “travel history” and that all statements were filled in by a single person, Fernando Ariel Batista, coach of the youth teams of the Argentine Football Association (AFA ).

The next morning, around 10 am, members of the Epidemiological Surveillance Center met with the CBF to report what happened and articulate the situation with Conmebol. On this occasion, the agency received the athletes’ passports for verification and confirmed their origin in the United Kingdom within a period of less than 14 days.

From then on, the Surveillance said it notified the AFA about the case and instructed the four athletes to remain in their rooms and comply with quarantine, not even being able to participate in the training at Arena Neo Química, scheduled for 18:30 on Saturday (4).

The guidance was that the players involved — goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero, defensive midfielder Lo Celso and midfielder Emiliano Buendía — should not leave the hotel until a formal request for exceptional circulation in Brazil was made, a request that would be analyzed by the Ministry of Health and the Civil House. The Argentine team, however, ignored the recommendation.

“It is noteworthy that representatives of Anvisa stressed that the non-compliance with health regulations by the Argentine national team is a repeat offender, and that the notice of violation would be conducted by Anvisa at the airport and the federal police would be notified”, says the document.

Finally, Anvisa says that, with the non-compliance with the instructions not to go to training, the Argentine delegation should be fined at the hotel until the other competent bodies, such as Anvisa itself, the Ministry of Health and the Civil House, could issue a final placement.

The AFA was approached for comment on the information and did not respond until publication. The report will be updated if the association wants to manifest itself.

The four players were approached by Anvisa during the match between Brazil and Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The game lasted four minutes before it was stopped. Then the entire Argentine team left the field, and then the confrontation was suspended by Conmebol.