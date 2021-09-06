Athletic in the Qualifiers: Vargas and Savarino are the only ones on the field

Savarino failed to help Venezuelan team score points in Peru (Photo: Martin MEJIA / POOL / AFP)

Of the seven summoned from the athletic for the rounds of World Cup qualifiers, only two played this Sunday: Eduardo Vargas, by Chile, and Jefferson Savarino, by Venezuela.

Vargas started Chile and played during the 90 minutes in the match against Ecuador. The Atltico player was not so prominent and ended up getting a yellow card. Alan Franco was not even on the bench of the Ecuadorian team.

Another four athletics called up did not enter the field this Sunday. Suspended, Junior Alonso was out of Paraguay’s draw against Colmbia. J Everson, Guilherme Arana and Hulk could not take the field. The match between Brazil and Argentina, at Neo Qumica Arena, was suspended.

The classic between Brazil and Argentina was marked by an unusual episode that generated confusion and suspended the match. Five minutes into the first half, agents from Anvisa and the Federal Police entered the field to stop the game due to the presence of four Argentine athletes (three of them holders) who did not comply with the sanitary rules in Brazilian territory and, therefore, could not play.