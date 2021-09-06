Athletico-PR x Sport live; see where to watch the Brasileirão game

Live Football from this sunday (5) brings the confrontation between the teams of Athletico Paranaense and Sport, valid for the 19th round of the brazilian. Thus, the match takes place on the lawn of Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. Finally, the game is scheduled to start at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time).

Live football: Athletico-PR comes off five straight losses

For starters, Hurricane is experiencing a bad moment in its dispute for the Brasileirão. Thus, Athletico Paranaense has the terrible record of five straight losses in the last five rounds. In other words, the team led by Portuguese Antônio Oliveira collapsed on the table, moving away from the G4. Therefore, with this current situation, Athletico Paranaense ranks ninth in the Brasileirão table.

Live Football: Sport Lives Z4 Drama

On the other hand, the Pernambuco Lion is going through an even worse situation than his opponent in this end of shift journey in Brasileirão. Thus, Sport Recife continues the season fighting against relegation in the competition. By the way, Sport currently occupies the penultimate position in the classification; and you need to win and cheer against others to get out of the Z4 in this round of the Brasileirão.

Broadcast: Where to watch Athletico-PR vs Sport live and online on TV

Thus, the exhibition of football live this Sunday (05/09) with the duel between Athletico Paranaense and Sport Recife will be for the Hurricane Live TV. Therefore; fans will be able to follow all live bids from their devices. That is, mobile devices; desktops and smartTVs.

Imprint: Athletico-PR x Sport live and online

Phase/Tournament: 19th round – Brasileirão

Date: 05/09/2021

Hour: 6:15 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba / PR

Arbitration: Dennis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim / AL

Where to watch: Hurricane Live TV

Probable escalations

ATHLETICO PARANAENSE: Benedict; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard, Christian and Léo Cittadini; Nikão, Jader and Guilherme Bissoli.

Technician: Antonio Oliveira

RECIFE SPORT: Mailson; Hayner, Pedro Henrique, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, José Welison and Hernanes; Everton Felipe, Tréllez and Mikael.

Technician: Gustavo Florentín

