Away from CBF, Caboclo says the interruption of Brazil x Argentina shows mismanagement in the entity – 05/09/2021 – Panel

Away from the presidency of the CBF after denouncing moral and sexual harassment, Rogério Caboclo says in a note sent to the Panel that the interruption of the derby between Brazil and Argentina this Sunday (5) is “a demonstration of the lack of governance that took hold of the CBF” after his ” unfair removal.”

The match was interrupted with just 7 minutes after the entry of agents from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on the pitch. They pointed out repeated sanitary infractions and non-compliance with determinations by the AFA (Argentine Football Association).

The top hat says that this Sunday’s episode highlights the need for him to retake command of the CBF.

Caboclo was removed from the confederation after allegations of sexual and moral harassment by an employee, infractions he denies. The CBF ethics committee ruled that he did not commit sexual harassment, classified his case as “inappropriate behavior” and suggested a 15-month punishment.

Read Caboclo’s note in full:

The interruption, this Sunday, of the game between Brazil and Argentina for violation of sanitary and migratory rules is a demonstration of the lack of governance that took hold of the CBF after my unfair removal.

The very body that summarily dismissed me, without the right to defense, has already concluded that I did not commit the conduct of harassment.

During my term, we managed to get back to soccer observing all the preventive procedures against COVID-19. Thus, the return of competitions happened without any problems, as it happens in Europe and other sports as well.

Today’s case should have been resolved by the CBF before the start of the match, avoiding the interruption of the match, which harms everyone involved, the delegations, the sponsors and, above all, the fans, embarrassing the country.

CBF needs management. The group that took the entity by storm, setting me up, is only interested in resuming the model of corruption that ended after I arrived. Today’s episode makes clear the need for my return to the command of the CBF to fulfill the mandate for which I was elected with 96% of the votes.