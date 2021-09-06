Bahia registers 210 new cases of Covid-19 and 7 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 210 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.02% growth rate) and 321 recovered (+0.03%). The epidemiological bulletin this Sunday (5) also records 7 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,223,979 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,194,635 are already considered recovered, 2,772 are active and 26,572 had confirmed deaths.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,509,778 discarded cases and 230,099 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday. In Bahia, 51,902 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 9,059,091 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 81.71% of the adult population (18 years or older), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br /vaccination/.