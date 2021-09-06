Belgium vs Czech Republic live; know where to watch the World Cup Qualifiers game

Top Stories

Live football: Corinthians vs Railroad today, know where to watch the match online and on TV

Football live in this sunday (5) brings the confrontation between the selections of Belgium and Czech Republic in game valid by World Cup Qualifiers. Thus, the match takes place on the lawn of the Roi Baldouin Stadium in Brussels. Finally, the kickoff is scheduled for the 3:45 pm (Brasilia time).

Live Football: Belgium Leads Group

For starters, the Belgians arrive on this journey of the European qualifiers boasting a consistent and positive campaign. Thus, the Belgian national team positions itself as the leader of group E of the European Qualifiers for the World Cup; adding 10 points in four matches. Thus, the selection led by forwards Hazard and Lukaku receive this game at home, confident that they will have a result in their favor in this match.

Live football: Czech Republic takes second place

On the other hand, the Czechs arrive in this round with the weariness of having suffered to beat the limited Belarus team in the previous round by just 1-0. In other words, the Czech Republic team seeks to sustain its second place in the group; where it adds three points less than the Belgians. Therefore, the Czechs are likely to seek a game based on the counterattack and speed of their athletes.

Broadcast: where to watch Belgium vs Czech Republic live and online

Thus, the live football exhibition this Thursday (02/09) with the duel between Belgium and Czech Republic will be by Space and Stadium TNT Sports. Therefore; fans will be able to follow all live bids from their devices. That is, mobile devices; desktops and smartTVs.

Imprint: Belgium vs Czech Republic live and online

Phase/Tournament: 5th round – World Cup qualifiers

Date: 05/09/2021

Hour: 3:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Roi Baudouin, Brussels (BEL)

Arbitration: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Where to watch: Space and Stadium TNT Sports

Probable escalations

BELGIUM: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata and Denayer; Saelemaekers, Vanaken, Witsel and Carrasco; Trossard, Hazard and Lukaku.

Technician: Roberto Martinez

CZECH REPUBLIC: Vaclik; Coufal, Kalas, Holes and Mateju; Soucek and Kral; Jankto, Barak and Hlozek; and Dolezal.

Technician: Jaroslav Silhavy

