Best defense and 5th best attack: Atlético’s performance at the Brazilian Nationals

Atlético has been performing excellently in the Brasileirão (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético)

O Athletic has not yet secured the symbolic title of champion of the turn of the Brazilian championship – they only need a victory over Grêmio, in a game postponed from the 19th round -, but the team from Alvinegra has been showing good performance on both sides of the field. the rooster has the best defense of the competition and the fifth best attack.

In 18 matches played, he scored 27 times (less than Flamengo, with 32, Palmeiras, Fortaleza and Bragantino, all with 29). The defense was only leaked 13 times – in eight games, Galo finished without conceding goals.

Atlético have in Hulk its great name in the Brazilian Championship. The striker has 12 direct participations in goals in the competition. The number 7 swung the nets times and gave five assists.

Hulk is the second most involved player in the competition. He is only behind Edenílson, from Internacional, who scored eight goals and five assists.

Another interesting number of Atlético can be expanded in the next matches. Alvinegro is unbeaten for 11 matches – nine wins and two draws.

All of the series’ triumphs were achieved consecutively. Galo equaled Internacional’s record as the team with the most consecutive victories in the history of running points.