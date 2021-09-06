Best premium cell phone to buy for less than R$ 2,200 | September 2021

Highlight of each cell phone

Samsung Galaxy M51 — Samsung’s Best Intermediate Poco X3 — Gamer phone with 120 Hz screen Samsung Galaxy A72 — IP67 certified to protect against water and dust Motorola One Fusion Plus — To get away from screen notch Motorola Moto G 5G — Cost-Effective 5G Phone

Looking for a new cell phone to buy? We indicate the best premium intermediary and other alternatives that will interest you. If you are looking to have flagship experience or even a top-of-the-line model from past generations, you will find good options here. The selection was made thinking of those who want a smartphone that is good for any type of task, and that delivers a more advanced set than the intermediate models. The guide is constantly updated, always aiming to gather here the best options between BRL 1,700 and 2,200. Bearing in mind that prices vary frequently, so some model may end up slipping out of the price range a little, but this normalizes over time.

BEST CELL PHONE

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Galaxy M51 is Samsung’s best intermediary at the moment and delivers a complete and balanced package for the price. It may not have a 5G connection like the Moto G 5G, or a 120Hz screen like the Poco X3, but it delivers responsive performance, its battery lasts a long time, and its cameras take great pictures. While other manufacturers bet on LCD screen in this segment, Samsung brings Super AMOLED panel in M51 that delivers good level of brightness and vibrant colors. It’s a shame there was no stereo sound to complement the multimedia experience. The Galaxy M51 is practically a supercharged version of the A71, but it doesn’t have a three-year Android warranty.

OTHER OPTIONS

Well X3

A good alternative to the Galaxy M51 would be the Poco X3. It was officially launched in Brazil for R$ 3.5 thousand, but you can find the imported one for less than R$ 2000 in national retail. What is special about him? The 120 Hz screen, to ensure greater fluidity in games running at 120 fps, while the others on our list have a 60 Hz screen. It comes with more advanced hardware than the Redmi Note 9 Pro and has an even bigger battery with 5,160 mAh to guarantee a lot of autonomy. No wonder that the Poco X3 has been drawing the attention of Brazilians, especially gamers who are looking for the best cell phone to play without paying a fortune for it.

Samsung Galaxy A72

The Galaxy M51 is Samsung’s best intermediary, but if you’re not willing to invest a little more, it’s worth putting on your list its younger brother, the Galaxy A72, introduced in 2021 as an update to the already known A71 and which remains curiously more expensive than the younger brother. With an updated look (and very much in line with the Galaxy S21 line), the A72 is especially pleasing for bringing an AMOLED screen with strong brightness, balanced stereo sound, great battery life, up to 3x optical zoom and, not least, IP67 certification for protection against water and dust.

Motorola One Fusion Plus

Having holes on the screen is the new trend in smartphones, whether it’s an intermediate or even top-of-the-line device. There are still some models that run away from that, like the Fusion Plus, which is Motorola’s new bet in the segment and can be currently found for less than R$ 1.8 thousand. He isn’t officially the successor to One Hyper, but the two have a lot in common. Fusion Plus brings the same chip as the A71, but it ends up being slower in multitasking because it has less RAM. An OLED screen would also be welcome here, as we saw in One Zoom. Its battery lasts a long time and is above most models on our list. The photographic set is competent and should not for what the A71 delivers.

Motorola Moto G 5G

Looking for a good intermediary with 5G connection to be prepared for when the new generation of mobile internet arrives in your city? The Moto G 5G is a great option if you intend to spend a maximum of R$ 2,200. It comes equipped with Snapdragon 750G and delivers great performance in everyday use and gaming. Another big highlight is its drums, which are among the best we’ve seen. Also, there’s a good IPS LCD screen, but it doesn’t bring 120 Hz like the Poco X3’s. Its cameras take good pictures during the day and don’t disappoint in dark places, thanks to Motorola’s efficient night mode. It could only take shorter recharge time and stereo sound to be perfect.

