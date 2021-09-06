Beyond PS5: Gran Turismo 7 is finally confirmed for PS4

Game will be upgraded to PS5 version for an extra fee

We brought it here today at Adrenaline the unfolding of the story that involved the upgrade of the version of Playstation 4 in Forbidden West horizon, with a statement from the president of the Sony, Jim Ryan. Well, during the announcement of Jim Ryan, he also confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 will receive a version for Playstation 4

Along with the confirmation of the version of Gran Turismo 7 for PS4, it was reported that the next titles of Sony released on Playstation 4 will be charged $10 (US value) to upgrade to the version PS5, which includes the company’s next racing title.

Therefore, those who do not have the Playstation 5 will be able to start their adventures on the track of Gran Turismo 7 on the previous console and will have the opportunity to perform the paid upgrade if they want to continue their performance on the next generation console.

“I also want to confirm today that in the future, PlayStation exclusive titles for both generations (recently released on PS4 and PS5) – both digital and physical – will offer a $10 digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. to the upcoming God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and to any other PS4 and PS5 exclusive cross-generation titles published by Sony Interactive Entertainment” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment



– Continues after advertising –

Originally, the next racing title from Sony which is developed by the studio Digital Polyphony was scheduled to be released later this year, but the company itself went public in February to announce that due to delays in production of the game due to difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the game would only be released in 2022.

Despite that, we still don’t have a specific date for the release ofand Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5. Next Thursday, September 9, the Playstation Showcase event will take place where the Sony will show you more of their future titles and we may have news from the company’s racing game.

Revised PS5 model is lighter and quieter, but has a smaller heatsink

Heat measurements show that the new model is 3 to 5ºC warmer at the air outlet



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: gtplanet