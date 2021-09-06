BH: week starts with vaccination of adolescents with comorbidities and pregnant women – General

Adolescents with comorbidities, pregnant women, purperae and nursing mothers, in addition to those with permanent disabilities may be vaccinated in BH (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The week starts in Belo Horizonte with news of relief for teenagers with comorbidities, pregnant women, cardinal and breastfeeding women, as well as those who have permanent disabilities. This is because the Municipality of Belo Horizonte will start vaccinating the public against COVID-19 as of this Monday (6/9), according to a schedule to be followed over the next few days.

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old who will receive the first dose this week must have reached their age by the day they are going to be vaccinated and must be exclusively residents of Belo Horizonte. In addition, the public aged 12 to 15 can only receive the vaccine if they are accompanied by their parents or legal guardians.

Vaccination in Belo Horizonte this week Monday (6/9) : first dose for adolescents aged 17 to 12 years, complete by September 6, with comorbidities, permanent disability, pregnant women, purpera and nursing mothers; second dose for people aged 33 years, vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the application of the doses is 14 to 28 days;

: there will be no vaccination; Wednesday (8/9) : second dose for 32 year olds, vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the application of the doses is 14 to 28 days; first dose of adolescents aged 17 to 12 years, complete by September 8, with comorbidities, permanent disability, pregnant women, purpera and nursing mothers;

Second dose for 33 years

In addition to teenagers, this Monday will also be given the second doses for people aged 33 years who have received the first application of CoronaVac. On Tuesday (7/9), the Brazilian Independence holiday, there will be no vaccinations.

Immunization will resume on Wednesday (8/9) with the second dose of CoronaVac for 32 year olds who have received the first shot of the immunizer. On Thursday (9/9) and on Friday (10/9) the second dose is scheduled for pregnant women and purperas without comorbidities.

The second dose will only be able to take the second dose on September 9th and 10th to pregnant women and purperas whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 16th and 17th. The opening hours of the vaccination sites on working days are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Addresses can be found on this link.

Registration of teenagers

According to the PBH, there were 5,521 valid records of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities, permanent disability, pregnant women, cardinal and breastfeeding women. The number excludes duplication, filling errors and residents of other municipalities.

“All declarations presented in the register are the full responsibility of the person responsible for the minor who filled them out and who issued the vouchers. An audit will be carried out in the vaccination process and, in case of untrue information, the declarants will be subject to administrative, civil and applicable penalties”, said, in a note, the municipal Executive.

Guidelines for vaccination in Belo Horizonte

Have registered by 23:59 on September 2nd;

Present exams, prescriptions, medical report and/or medical prescription issued within 12 months before the registration date, which must contain the professional’s registration number in the respective class council;

Present identification document, which can be identity or birth certificate;

recommended that the adolescent present the CPF or the National Health Card;

Present proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

Not having received Covid-19 vaccine;

Not having received any other vaccines in the past 14 days;

Not having had COVID-19 with onset of symptoms in the last 30 days.

