Blackout, deluge and PF in the field: in nine years, Brazil x Argentina does not occur for the third time | Brazilian Team

The derby between Brazil x Argentina this Sunday won another page (blank) of its more than centenary history. For the third time in nine years, the teams go to the stadium, but the game doesn’t happen.

Before this episode, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, when Federal Police and Anvisa agents entered the field six minutes into the first half, an electric blackout and heavy rain had already prevented the classic from happening, in 2012 and 2015 , respectively.

On the other two occasions, the matches ended up being played later. This time, the match between Brazil and Argentina was suspended, and FIFA has not yet defined what will happen.

Monumental Rain prevented postponement of Brazil x Argentina in 2015 — Photo: André Mourão / MoWA Press

Recall the other two frustrated classics below:

Lack of energy prevents Brazil-Argentina game in the city of Resistencia

The joke came ready-made. Brazil x Argentina could not face each other in a valid match for the Superclássico das Américas due to a blackout in the city’s stadium with the suggestive name of Resistance.

Minutes before the game, the energy had already fluctuated in the stadium. Even so, the two teams entered the field and followed the entire schedule until the kickoff. However, when two Argentine singers sang national anthems… the light went out and never came back.

At the time, different justifications were given for the lack of energy. The local press reported that the blackout had happened because of an incident involving the Brazilian team’s bus. The event organizers, on the other hand, gave two versions for canceling the duel: the team’s flight schedule, scheduled for 1:30 am, and that the spotlights would have been turned on in advance and ended up not supporting it until the beginning of the game.

The Superclassic ended up being decided a month and a half later, in a much bigger stadium: La Bombonera, in Buenos Aires. Argentina won 2-1, the same score they had lost on the first leg, and took the dispute to penalties. Then Brazil: 4-3, with Neymar converting the last charge.

Brazil beats Argentina on penalties and wins the Superclásico das Américas 2012

Heavy rain postpones classic between Brazil and Argentina

Three years after the blackout in Resistance, it was time for a deluge to prevent Brazil and Argentina from facing each other. That time, the clash was valid for the third round of the qualifiers.

A heavy rain fell in Buenos Aires and flooded the lawn of the Monumental de Nuñez.

The players didn’t even take the field. The Paraguayan referee Antonio Arias assessed that he would not have the conditions for the match to happen, he met with the two delegations and, in common agreement, they decided to transfer the match to the following day.

When the ball rolled, Brazil and Argentina tied 1-1. Lavezzi opened the scoring, and Lucas Lima left everything the same.