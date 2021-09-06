bodies knew they were breaking orders, says Vecina

Sanitary doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto, former president of Anvisa, says the Agency complied with the law by interrupting the match between Brazil and Argentina that would be held on Sunday (5th) in São Paulo. For him, the correct thing would be to have deported the four players who presented false information to enter the country.

“The determination belongs to the Ministry of Health. Anvisa complies with these orders. Argentina and all other actors, Conmbebol, FIFA and CBF failed to comply with the orders, knowing that they were not complying with these rules”, declared the doctor during his participation in the UOL News of today.

According to Vecina, in a previous meeting that would have been held on Friday, everyone involved was informed of the rules imposed in the country. “On entering Brazil, the Argentine team already omitted data that those players had come from England,” said the doctor.

According to the Ministry of Health measures, travelers arriving in the country from England, South Africa, India and Ireland must undergo a 14-day quarantine.

“These guys should have been banned from the country, deported from Brazil with all the legal consequences, but I was allowing them to leave,” said Vecina.

For the doctor, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) complied with the rule in force, but the “non-compliance with legal regulations were followed by these football authorities”.

According to the UOL, at the top of Conmebol, the version is that there was an agreement with the Brazilian authorities for players to participate in the match even without having followed the quarantine. The speech coming from the South American organization is that on Saturday the minister of Health gave assurances that the game would be played.