Body of ex-BBB Josy Oliveira to be cremated after organ donation – Famous

Josy, former Big Brother Brasil 9 participant (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo/Fabrcio Mota)

Josy Oliveira, who died at the age of 43, this Sunday (08/05), having his organs donated and his body cremated in So Paulo.

According to information from family members, she suffered a stroke (stroke) on Saturday (04/09), during surgery to treat an aneurysm diagnosed at the end of 2020. With complications, she was in an induced coma, but she didn’t resist.

She leaves her husband, Daniel Ramos, and a son, Mateus, 5 years old.

“The moment that no one waits and no one is prepared has unfortunately arrived and God understood that it should be now. Thank you for choosing me and giving me the privilege to share your life with me for 12 years with the purest love […] Thank you for your life that will remain forever alive in all who had the opportunity to have you around”, he wrote Daniel, when lamenting the loss of his wife, in a post on social media.

josy was the 12th eliminated with 68% of the votes in a Paredo with Ana Carolina, whose winner of the BBB9 was Max Porto.

Minas from Juiz de Fora, josy she had a degree in psychology, but dedicated herself to a singing career after participating in the reality show of TV Globo.