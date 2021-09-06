Bolsonaro government lets R$ 240 million in SUS inputs win

The Ministry of Health allowed a stock of vaccines, medicines, and other items from the Unified Health System (SUS) to expire, which are valued at R$ 240 million. Due to logistical errors, states such as Bahia ended up suffering from a lack of inputs.

Among the expired drugs are 820,000 insulin pens; 12 million vaccines for influenza, BCG, hepatitis B, chickenpox and other diseases; products intended for patients with hepatitis C, cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, transplant patients, among other situations. The stock was kept secret, but Folha de S.Paulo managed to access the ministry’s tables.

In late August, the SUS in Bahia warned about the lack of methotrexate, a drug used to treat some types of cancer. About 24,000 vials are expired and stored in the Bolsonaro government warehouse.

According to government data, more than R$ 32 million in medicines purchased by court order must be incinerated. In the SUS input cemetery, located in Guarulhos, São Paulo, 3.7 million items are stored that began to expire more than three years ago. Most of these inputs expired during the Bolsonaro government.

