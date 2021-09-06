Bomba Patch goes viral when repeating stoppage of Brazil x Argentina | foot

Known for his good humor, Bomba Patch’s profile went viral on social networks by repeating within the game the scene of the stoppage of Brazil x Argentina by Anvisa. The famous mod about PES 6 interrupted the fictitious match also around 4 minutes of the 1st period with the presence of health surveillance agents. The image is already over 10,000 likes on Twitter. Look:

In addition to making fun of the stoppage of the classic valid for the World Cup qualifiers, Bomba Patch also “complained” about the end of the broadcast before the squad’s crackdown: “They lost the chance of Brazil x Brazil”.

Agents from Anvisa and the Federal Police entered the field to remove four players from Argentina during the first half of the match against Brazil, this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, for the World Cup qualifiers. Are they: goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielder Emiliano Buendia and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Cristian Romero. The four work in England.

The ball was rolling and the game was stopped with six minutes into the game. Then, all players from Argentina left and went to the locker room at Neo Química Arena. Almost an hour later, Conmebol confirmed the suspension of the derby.