Botafogo CEO updates negotiation with Rafael and says he will have “definitive meeting” on Monday | firefight

According to the manager’s words, numerous projections and scenario creations were carried out to try to make the player’s dream come true. The official statement also points out that Rafael’s arrival would make Botafogo take “tough internal measures to ensure the maintenance of the budget commitment” and seek agreements with players who are not part of the club’s plans for the rest of the season.

“We believe it is important to present a new update to the fans about the negotiations with right-back Rafael. Botafogo is very impacted by the player’s enthusiasm, passion and dream of wearing the alvinegra shirt, in addition to being a very high level athlete who has a lot to add on and off the field.

Since the beginning of negotiations, we have been carrying out a series of financial simulations internally, studying models and projecting scenarios.

I have already expressed to the president and other directors my enthusiasm with this hiring, as long as this does not make the club go backwards in its premises of honoring debts and commitments.

I want to make clear my desire to have Rafael, even if the only viable model in the short term is a donation or mutual benefit from distinguished fans. This alternative is not ideal in our conviction as a way to manage, but it could be an exception to make this very special project feasible.

Tomorrow (6/9) there will be a definitive meeting with the athlete and his representatives to try to reach a positive outcome.

Additionally, we will need to take tough internal steps to ensure that the budget commitment is maintained. This means releasing and seeking agreements with athletes who are out of the plans for the season sequence”

