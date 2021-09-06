Bottas at Alfa Romeo leaves F1 2022 grid with seven slots open

Nicholas Latifi hit hard at the end of Q2 (Video: Playback/TV)

The Formula 1 market for 2022 continues to narrow. The announcement this Monday (6) that Valtteri Bottas leaves Mercedes to defend Alfa Romeo represents a new shake up in a ‘silly season’ of the hot ones. After confirmation, next year’s grid will have seven spots still with undefined owners.

Some of them, of course, are more elusive than others. The best example of this is the Mercedes vacancy, which is about to be filled by George Russell. Aston Martin’s is also destined to belong to Lance Stroll, son of owner Lawrence Stroll. Pierre Gasly’s stay at AlphaTauri, although less obvious, also became highly likely after Red Bull’s decision to renew with Sergio Pérez.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Alfa Romeo still has a vacancy without an owner (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

In other words, four vacancies are really unowned for 2022. One of them is Bottas’ partner: Antonio Giovinazzi struggles for renewal, but faces competition from names like Alexander Albon, Callum Ilott, Nyck de Vries, Guanyu Zhou and even Théo Pourchaire. Kimi Räikkönen is already out of action, having announced his decision to retire at the end of the year.

Another uncertainty is the Williams duo, counting the hours to lose Russell and with two vacancies open. Alexander Albon, Nyck de Vries and Guanyu Zhou are names that are repeated in the list of candidates. Nicholas Latifi fights for renewal: the Canadian brings money, but the British team said he has already no longer depends on paying pilots to close the budget.

The last uncertain vacancy is AlphaTauri. Yuki Tsunoda is still going strong to renew his contract and guarantee a second year on the grid, but the situation still depends on what comes in the coming months. Red Bull has Jüri Vips and Liam Lawson doing good work in Formula 2, while the Japanese skidded and suffered to keep up with Pierre Gasly in Formula 1.

Check out the F1 2022 driver market