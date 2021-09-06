Braz complains of possible new FIFA date: “Again Flamengo desfalcado” – 05/09/2021

As soon as the match between Brazil and Argentina, for the World Cup qualifiers, was suspended after intervention by Anvisa, Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s vice president of Football, expressed concern about the fact that a new FIFA date was needed.

For the duels with Chile, Argentina and Peru, coach Tite called up two players from Rubro-Negro: midfielder Everton Ribeiro and forward Gabigol.

“Match suspended. If you have to have the game, we will have another FIFA date, again Flamengo desfalcated”, he published in a social network.

“Hope you don’t actually have this game,” he added.

— MarcosBraz (@marcosbrazrio) September 5, 2021

The duel between Brazil and Argentina would take place this afternoon, at Neo Química Arena, but was suspended after a few minutes. In a statement, Conmebol said that “by decision of the referee of the match, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the qualifiers for the World Cup is suspended.” The South American organization added that “the referee and the match delegate will report to the FIFA Disciplinary Commission, which will determine the steps to be followed.”

Conmebol also said that “these procedures strictly comply with current regulations. The World Cup qualifiers are a FIFA competition. All decisions regarding their organization are the exclusive competence of the institution.”

The aim of Anvisa, by stopping the game, was to prevent the four Argentine players who came from England – goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Cristian Romero, defensive midfielder Lo Celso and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía – from playing in the clash. Faced with the intervention with the ball rolling, the Argentine team left the field and went to the dressing room.