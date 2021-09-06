Brazil has 257 Covid deaths in 24 hours; moving average is lowest since early December | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (5) 257 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 583,570 since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 606 – the lowest since December 7th (when 603 deaths were registered). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was –21% and points out a trend of fall .

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Monday (30): 671

Tuesday (31): 671

Wednesday (1): 643

Thursday (2): 628

Friday (3): 622

Saturday (4): 609

Sunday (5): 606

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Three states show an upward trend in deaths: ES, RJ and RR

Acre, Sergipe, Ceará and Amapá did not register deaths this Sunday. Minas Gerais and Pernambuco did not update the data.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,881,555 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 9,138 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 20,414 diagnoses per day – the lowest since november 10, resulting in a variation of -30% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 583,570

583,570 Record of deaths in 24 hours: 257

Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 606 per day (variation in 14 days: -21%)

606 per day (variation in 14 days: -21%) Total confirmed cases: 20,881,555

20,881,555 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 9,138

9,138 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 20,414 per day (variation in 14 days: -30%)

On the rise (3 states): ES, RJ and RR

ES, RJ and RR In stability (6 states and the Federal District): RS, SC, DF, GO, MS, AP and BA

RS, SC, DF, GO, MS, AP and BA Falling (15 states): PR, SP, MT, AC, AM, PA, TO, AL, CE, MA, PB, PI, RN and SE

PR, SP, MT, AC, AM, PA, TO, AL, CE, MA, PB, PI, RN and SE Not updated (2 states): MG and PE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazil has already applied more than 201 million doses of vaccines against Covid, adding the first dose, the second and the single dose, since the beginning of the vaccination. There are 201,449,934 doses applied in total.

The population that completed the vaccination schedule and is immunized is 31.46%, with 67,102,644 doses applied.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 134,347,290 people, which corresponds to 62.98% of the population.

See the situation in the states

ES: 38%

MG: Did not update data this Sunday

RJ: + 33%

SP: -37%

DF: +9%

GO: -15%

MS: -14%

MT: -31%:

AC: -100%

AM: -42%

AP: 0%

PA: -45%

RO: -41%

RR: +113%

TO: -29%

AL: -27%

BA: -5%

EC: -62%

MA: -20%

PB: -23%

PE: Did not update data this Sunday

PI: -33%

RN: -35%

SE: -29%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

