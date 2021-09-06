Brazil receives a new batch and adds 2.2 million doses from Pfizer this Sunday (5)

Brazil received, this Sunday afternoon (5), a new shipment with 1,141,920 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19. Earlier, the American pharmaceutical had already destined 1,146,600 immunizations to the country. The two shipments arrived via Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP).

These were the 65th and 66th batches of Pfizer’s immunizing agent that arrived in Brazil. The doses will be sent to the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health, which will distribute the doses between states and municipalities.

So far, more than 53 million doses of the drug have been distributed in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the third most used in Brazil, also according to the folder. Coronavac (Sinovac/Butantan) and the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines are also available in the PNI.

Only those who received the vaccine from Pfizer should take the 3rd dose in the US

In the United States, only those who received the immunizing agent from Pfizer should be vaccinated with the third dose against Covid-19. The application is scheduled to start on September 20, but it still depends on approval by the US regulatory agency, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which will discuss the matter on the 17th.

Pfizer is the only immunizing agent, so far, that has presented data that prove the effectiveness of the third dose. Data on the Moderna vaccine are still being sent and the need for the booster should not be confirmed until the next 20th, according to the government’s own expectations. Johnson and Johnson is also studying a second dose for Janssen’s single-dose vaccine.