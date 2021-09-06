Brazil records the Sunday with the fewest deaths by Covid-19 in the year

This Sunday (5) were recorded 266 deaths and 12,915 new cases of Covid-19 in Brazil, according to data released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) for the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest number of deaths recorded on a Sunday in 2021. With the update, the country has already added 583,628 deaths and 20,890,779 infections by the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

Covid-19’s moving average of deaths remains declining. This Sunday the moving average of deaths for the last seven days is 617. The peak of the moving average of deaths was reached in April this year, the most lethal month of the pandemic, when the number reached 3,124.

SP applied about 4 million doses of Coronavac suspended batch

This Saturday (4), the agency suspended the distribution and use of more than 12 million doses of Coronavac that were bottled in a factory not inspected by the agency. All doses had already been sent to the National Immunization Program (PNI).

THE CNN found that at least eight states, including Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Rondônia, Acre, Amapá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, had already received the lots before the problem was reported.

Anvisa highlighted that the case should not cause alarmism since all vaccines have been tested and are safe.