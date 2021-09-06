Brazil registers 257 new covid deaths in the last 24 hours; moving average of victims is 606 – Health

Brazil registered 257 new deaths per Covid-19 this sunday, 5, raising to 583,570 the total number of victims of the disease. In the last 24 hours, a further 9,138 positive diagnoses were reported. With that, the country already counts 20,881,555 cases of covid-19.

The moving average of victims of the disease, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is now 606, an index that shows a slight drop compared to the previous day, when it was 609. However, exceptionally this Sunday, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco and Acre did not inform the data in time.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 19,862,438 people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.