Brazil registers 257 new deaths and has the lowest average since 12/7

Brazil registered today 257 new deaths by covid-19. The whole country already has 583,570 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The data are obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

Today’s number is the lowest since November 16, when the country registered 256 deaths in 24 hours. However, the numbers are usually lower on Sundays due to the reduction of teams in the State Health Departments. In addition, the states of Pernambuco and Minas Gerais have not released data today.

On average 606 people died in the last seven days, which indicates a downward trend of -21% compared to 14 days ago. It’s already been 13 consecutive days of fall.

For the second consecutive day, Brazil has the lowest average since December 7, when it registered 603 deaths. In addition, today the country completes eleven days in a row with an average below 700.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Without considering Minas Gerais and Pernambuco, fifteen states had a downward trend. Another six and the Federal District had stability. Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro and Roraima showed an upward trend.

Of the regions, only the Midwest had stability with -15%. The others maintained the downward trend: Northeast (-31%), North (-34%), Southeast (-20%) and South (-18%).

Today were also registered 9,138 new cases of coronavirus in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 20,881,555 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (38%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-18%) *The state did not release death tolls yesterday and today, so the variance refers to Friday’s data

Rio de Janeiro: high (33%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: fall (-32%) *O state did not release death tolls until 8 pm today, so the variance refers to yesterday’s data

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-35%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (9%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-31%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-14%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-9%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-10%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil registered 266 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 583,628 deaths across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 12,915 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. In total, the number of infected has reached 20,890,779 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,862,438 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 444,713 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.