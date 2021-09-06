Brazil registers 560 deaths by Covid in 24 hours and almost 18 thousand cases – 04/09/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil recorded 560 deaths by Covid and 17,946 cases this Saturday (4). With that, the country reached 583,313 deaths and 20,872,417 people infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The weekly moving average of deaths remains declining, with 609 lives lost daily over the past seven days.

One caveat is that, this Saturday, the government of Minas Gerais did not release the balance of cases and deaths.

Even with numbers lower than the very high previous data, the moment deserves attention and care.

The country already has community circulation of the most transmissible delta variant, which has been causing significant increases in cases in other countries. The delta also seems to cause problems in Rio de Janeiro, which has seen increases in cases and hospitalizations.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Covid-19 vaccination data, also compiled by the consortium, were updated in the 26 states and the Federal District.

According to data from the state health departments, the country has 134,170,311 people partially immunized (62.9% of the population), and 66,862,534 (31.34%) with the complete vaccination schedule.

Considering only the adult population, Brazil reached on Friday (3) the proportion of 40% with a complete vaccination schedule.

Even these must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​