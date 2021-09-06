Brazil vs Argentina: European newspapers cite ’embarrassment’

The stoppage of Brazil x Argentina after Anvisa’s action this afternoon did not go unnoticed by the European press. Newspapers from the Old Continent classified this Sunday’s episode at Neo Química Arena as “scandal” and “embarrassment”.

The derby valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers was paralyzed, and later suspended, after ANVISA agents took the field at Neo Química Arena to prevent Argentine players who failed to comply with the quarantine order from playing in the confrontation.

“A sanitary scandal suspends Brazil x Argentina”, summarized the Spanish newspaper As. Also in Spain, Marca highlighted a timeline of events in Itaquera, classified as “embarrassment”.

In France, L’Équipe newspaper said that the meeting between Neymar and Messi has “turned into a masked ball”.

“It would be a beautiful match, a standout poster, the first match between Lionel Messi and Neymar since wearing the PSG jersey together. turn into a masked ball,” he reported.

Newspapers from Italy and Germany also highlighted this Sunday’s episode. “Chaos in the Qualifiers,” said the German Bild.

“Incredible (…) something never seen before happens: Brazilian police invade the field to remove three players who should have been quarantined,” wrote Italian La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The commotion at the edge of the field started after five minutes. Officials responsible for the operation of the game tried to prevent entry to the field, but were unable. Minutes later, the Argentine national team players left the field.

In the early afternoon, Anvisa even issued a statement in which it pointed out “serious health risk, and therefore directed the local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and must be prevented from stay in Brazilian territory”.

According to Anvisa, the four players declared not to have played in any of the four countries with restrictions in the last 14 days – among them England. The travelers arrived in Brazil by flight from Caracas/Venezuela to Guarulhos. However, unofficial news reached the Agency reporting alleged false statements made by such travelers.