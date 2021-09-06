Brazil x Argentina live and online; find out when and where to watch the qualifiers · TV news

Game of the 10th round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil x Argentina will take place this Sunday (5). The South American classic will be at 4 pm, with live broadcast on Globo, on open TV, and on SporTV, on pay TV, both for the whole of Brazil. The public can also watch online through the GE website (free of charge), Globoplay and Canalis Globo.

Galvão Bueno will narrate on open TV, with comments by Júnior and Caio RIbeiro. Sálvio Spinola will keep an eye on the refereeing performance. The reports, directly from Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, will be by Eric Faria and Guilherme Pereira.

In the ” Agora na Globo ” function on Globoplay or when accessing the ge.globo.com website , it is possible to watch for free . For those who choose to watch it on SporTV, the alternative to follow the broadcast live and online is the Globoplay + live channels package, whose monthly fee costs R$49.90.

Pay TV channel subscribers have the option of using the Canalis Globo application or website. Just access and login with the data of the respective operator.

Milton Leite will lead the broadcast on pay TV, with comments by Maurício Noriega and Pedrinho (by video). Paulo César de Oliveira will be at Central do Apito, while Gabriela Ribeiro and Marco Aurelio Souza will be in the reports.

Brazil is the overall leader (21 points), as the only team that has 100% success in the seven games played in the Qualifiers. Argentines are in second place (15 points). In the last clash between the teams, Lionel Messi’s team got the better of it and won the Copa America.