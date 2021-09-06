Brazil x Argentina: police were barred from the locker room before suspension – 05/09/2021

The suspension of Brazil x Argentina after six minutes played in the first half had moments of tension and even discussions backstage at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, involving CBF personnel, journalists, organization employees and police officers.

The first impressions of abnormality after the Argentine delegation’s arrival at Neo Química Arena occurred around 3:30 pm, when a federal police officer and a Sanitary Surveillance agent arrived at the stadium and went to the delegations’ access gate on the first floor of the venue. Then, at the door of Argentina’s locker room to give notice that the four players would be banned from taking the field.

The order was not carried out, the match started and this gave rise to all the confusion. After the invasion of the lawn and the interruption of the game, men from the Shock Troop and the Military Police also went to the door of the locker room, but the Argentines resisted and did not allow the entry of all people who requested access, even authorities.

An hour later, approximately, Argentina’s technical committee, which was on the ninth floor of the Arena, and other staff officers descended to the first floor, notified that the delegation was leaving. Journalists who followed the movements were removed from the area with impetuosity and even profanity by the CBF communication management and other representatives of the entity. The site had authorized access until then.

The distance from the departure point of the delegations hindered the flow of information from then on. The Brazilian team decided to train on the pitch at Neo Química Arena, while the Argentines continued in the dressing room negotiating how the return would be given, since there was a possibility that the four players who violated sanitary rules would be detained. The departure of the buses towards Guarulhos Airport took place more than two hours after the suspension of the game.