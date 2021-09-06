Bruno Gagliasso posts photo with Rodrigo Hilbert and Ricardo Pereira in Europe – Famous

Rodrigo Hilbert, Bruno Gagliasso and Ricardo Pereira (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

The actors Rodrigo Hilbert, Bruno Gagliasso and Ricardo Pereira enlivened internet users this Sunday (05/09). Giovanna Ewbank’s husband shared an image, through social networks, of the three gathered in the Country House & Spa, located in Portugal.

Daily rates at the site cost from R$1.8 thousand to R$3.4 thousand. In the comments, many users praised the artists, extolling the beauty of the trio. “The three fathers of three deserved rest”, he wrote Bruno in the caption of the publication.

“What men”, shot Marcos Veras. “That’s a big one whatever”, relaxed an f. “My God, with all due respect to your ladies. The true meaning of ‘whatever'”, emphasized another. “I was going to say whatever, but I remembered that I’m married and so are you”, joked a follower.

Felipe Neto he even played with the post, republishing the image on his Twitter and declaring: “It’s impossible to try to be attractive in a world where this exists”, he joked. please note that Bruno marked the location as Herdade da Malhadinha Nova, being located in the south of Alentejo. The actor’s family moved to Europe due to the projects of Gagliasso at Netflix.