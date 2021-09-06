Caio Ribeiro confesses reason for taking cancer late; know · TV news

Caio Ribeiro, who recently revealed that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma, participated in the Meeting this Monday morning (6). The former football player confessed that it took him a while to publicly admit the cancer because he didn’t want to worry anyone. He realized that the time had come to expose his state of health when his hair began to fall out.

“You have two ways out: either regret it, or face it. The first person I went to was my wife and I explained what was happening,” said Caio. “I tried to hide it because I don’t like worrying people, I don’t like to pass on bad news,” he explained.

The Globo commentator is already on the penultimate chemotherapy session, and hair loss is one of the side effects of the treatment. “I’m a little bald, but hair grows back,” he said. “I hoped there wouldn’t be this fall, to treat myself in a quiet way, but when it started to fall, I said: ‘it’s time to take over'”, said Ribeiro.

Caio took the opportunity to talk about the importance of preventive treatment against cancer. “I found out at the very beginning, small, located in the neck. There is a part that belongs to Medicine, the other part is ours. We keep a good head, keep optimistic. The treatment depends on how you face the disease” , he declared.

The former athlete thanked the affectionate messages he has received since last Friday (3), when he revealed that he had cancer. “I think I’m dealing in a serene way. I’ve received so many messages of affection,” he reported. “Thank God, there’s a little more to go,” he celebrated.

Check out: